Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Earns helper in loss
Nurse registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.
Nurse provided the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. The helper snapped an unusual 10-game pointless run for the defender. Nurse has nine points, 48 hits, 40 shots on goal, 40 blocks and 20 PIM this season -- he's capable of making a fantasy impact even if he doesn't get on the scoresheet.
