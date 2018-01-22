Nurse has been promoted to the Oilers' first power-play unit, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Nurse has collected five points in his last five games and now leads all Oilers' defenseman with 18. The third-year blueliner was an offensive threat in the OHL as well, having tallied over 10 goals in three of four seasons. While Nurse has yet to show that type of production at the NHL level, this new opportunity makes him worth a speculative add in all formats. He will be replacing Oscar Klefbom.