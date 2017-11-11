Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Ends drought with assist Saturday
Nurse recorded an assist during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The helper ends a six-game point drought for the young rearguard. Fantasy owners in deeper formats will still relish his contributions in peripheral categories like hits (35) and blocked shots (24), but his fantasy value in standard formats will be limited until he becomes a more reliable offensive force.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...