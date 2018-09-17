Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Ends holdout
Nurse agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.4 million contract with Edmonton on Monday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
As expected, Nurse's deal nearly matches ($100,000 higher) the terms of those given to Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey. The 23-year-old Nurse notched a solid six goals and 20 assists in his first full season in the NHL last year while playing a full 82-game schedule. The blueliner averaged 22:15 of ice time and should see similar minutes in 2018-19 now that he is back under contract.
