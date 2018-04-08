Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Ends point drought
Nurse tallied an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Canucks.
Nurse notched his 20th assist of the season, simultaneously snapping his seven-game point drought. The 23-year-old blueliner was an integral part of the Oilers' defense in his first full NHL season -- setting career highs in ice time (22:15), points (26), hits (161) and blocked shots (153) in 2017-18. After finally finishing a season with a positive plus-minus (15), Nurse showcased what he can potentially bring to Oil Country in 2018-19.
