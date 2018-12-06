Nurse picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

The 23-year-old hadn't found his way onto the scoresheet in nine games, and had only one goal in his last 17, prior to setting up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the second period Wednesday. Nurse hasn't been able to build on last season's career-high 26 points, and at this point it doesn't seem like he'll ever develop into the offensive threat he was projected to be when he was drafted seventh overall in 2013.