Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Ends scoring drought
Nurse picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.
The 23-year-old hadn't found his way onto the scoresheet in nine games, and had only one goal in his last 17, prior to setting up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in the second period Wednesday. Nurse hasn't been able to build on last season's career-high 26 points, and at this point it doesn't seem like he'll ever develop into the offensive threat he was projected to be when he was drafted seventh overall in 2013.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...