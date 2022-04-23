Nurse (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against Colorado, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Nurse logged a minus-2 rating through 10 minutes of ice time in Friday's contest. The veteran blueliner has tallied nine goals and 35 points through 71 games this season. An update on his status should be available before Sunday's tilt in Columbus.
