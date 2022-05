Nurse (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play in Game 1 against the Kings on Monday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Nurse missed the final four games of the regular season but he'll return to the lineup as the postseason begins. The 27-year-old blueliner scored nine goals and 35 points through 71 games this season. He's expected to skate in his usual top-pair role Monday.