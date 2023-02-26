Nurse produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and two hits in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Nurse has logged a helper in four straight games, though it took him until Zach Hyman's third-period tally to extend the streak Saturday. The 28-year-old Nurse has a goal drought dating back to Dec. 30, but with 11 helpers in 23 contests in that span, he's right in line with his usual production. The defenseman has 31 points, 139 shots on net, 106 hits, 112 blocked shots, 51 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 60 appearances.