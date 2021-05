Nurse scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Nurse buried his 15th goal of the year as extra insurance in the Oilers' victory. The 26-year-old defenseman has logged 31 points, 135 shots on net, 111 hits, 86 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-26 rating in 49 contests overall. He needs just two more points to match his output from 71 games last season.