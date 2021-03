Nurse scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

In addition to the two points, Nurse had a plus-4 rating, four blocked shots, two hits and two shots on net. The 26-year-old blueliner has impressed with well-rounded performances frequently in 2020-21. He has 10 goals, 25 points, 83 shots on net, 77 hits, 60 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-21 rating in 34 outings.