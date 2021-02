Nurse scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Senators.

Nurse provided some insurance with his second-period goal. The rearguard rounded out his performance with four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM. The 25-year-old is up to two goals, eight points, a plus-6 rating and 26 hits in 11 contests in a top-pairing role this year. His ability to produce in a variety of ways will usually lead to positive output for fantasy managers.