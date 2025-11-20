Nurse scored two goals on four shots on net while adding two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

The Oilers never led in the contest, but Nurse helped keep things close early by ripping a couple first-period shots past Logan Thompson. Nurse snapped a nine-game point drought with the performance, and the last time he got on the scoresheet was Oct. 30, when he also scored two goals against the Rangers. On the season, the veteran blueliner has five tallies and nine points in 22 games with 58 blocked shots, 51 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-7 rating.