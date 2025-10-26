Nurse scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Nurse got the Oilers within a goal with 5:25 left in the contest, but they couldn't tie it up. The 30-year-old defenseman has three points over his last two games and continues to be a top-four regular for Edmonton. He's at five points, 20 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 17 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating over nine appearances. Nurse's all-around production remains his top selling point in fantasy.