Nurse scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

Nurse got the Oilers on the board at 7:40 of the second period. The goal snapped an eight-game point drought for the defenseman, who was conspicuously quiet on offense in a series that saw the Oilers score 25 times. He's at two goals, one assist, 21 shots on net, 21 hits, 28 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 11 playoff contests while continuing to play in a top-pairing role.