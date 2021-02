Nurse scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Nurse has tickled the twine regularly in the last couple of weeks -- he has four goals in his last five games. The 26-year-old blueliner continues to frequently put his name on the scoresheet with five goals and 11 points through 15 contests. He's added 40 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-8 rating, with the only knock against him being a lack of power-play time.