Nurse logged an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and 17 PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Nurse snapped a four-game point drought with a helper on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the second period. In the third, Nurse earned an instigator penalty, a fighting major and a 10-minute misconduct in a fight with Nicolas Hague. An instigator in the final five minutes of a game results in an automatic suspension, though it can be reviewed and rescinded, so there's still a chance Nurse will be available for Game 5 on Friday. He has four assists, 35 hits, 27 blocked shots and 21 PIM through 10 playoff contests.