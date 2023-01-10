Nurse produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Nurse snapped a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Kailer Yamamoto tally in the first period. During that drought, Nurse went minus-1 with 14 hits and 12 shots on goal. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points, 104 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 72 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 42 contests, putting him on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the second time in his career.