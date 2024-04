Nurse posted an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Nurse has an assist in two of the last three games after going seven contests without a point. The 29-year-old defenseman helped out on Cody Ceci's opening tally in the first period. Nurse has 27 points, 174 shots on net, 164 hits, 168 blocked shots, 79 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 77 appearances this season as a fixture in the Oilers' top four.