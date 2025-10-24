Nurse logged a pair of assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

This was the first multi-point effort of the season for Nurse. He set up goals by Andrew Mangiapane and Vasily Podkolzin, with the latter's tally standing as the game-winner. Nurse is up to four assists, 17 shots on net, 16 hits, 28 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances. While there's still some stuff to iron out in his own zone, he's providing the usual multi-category coverage that keeps him interesting for fantasy formats that reward non-scoring production.