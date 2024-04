Nurse logged an assist, three shots on goal and six blocked shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Nurse snapped a three-game dry spell by helping out on Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Nurse posted 32 points in 81 regular-season contests, his lowest point total in six years. He remains a physical force with 172 blocked shots, 168 hits and 79 PIM, but he may not contribute much offense in the postseason.