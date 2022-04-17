Nurse logged an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Nurse set up defense partner Cody Ceci for the Oilers' second goal just 35 seconds into the third period. Through eight games in April, Nurse has contributed two goals and four helpers. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 35 points, 197 shots on net, 190 hits, 128 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 69 appearances in a top-pairing role.