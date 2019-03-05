Nurse scored the tying goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Nurse's eighth goal of the season was part of a three-goal outburst for the Oilers in the last four minutes of the second period. The blueliner is up to 34 points in 66 games, and has earned five points over his last four outings. He added two hits and three shots in Monday's contest to round out the performance. With 100-plus hits, blocked shots and shots this year, Nurse can provide fantasy value in a number of ways across many different formats.