Nurse produced an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Nurse had a shot attempt deflect off Jesse Puljujarvi for the opening tally in this contest. This gave Nurse assists in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 27-year-old defenseman has provided solid all-around numbers with two goals, three helpers, 17 hits, 17 blocked shots, 12 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through seven outings.