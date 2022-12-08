Nurse posted an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Nurse helped out on the first of Connor McDavid's two goals in the third period. With a goal and an assist in four games to begin December, Nurse is still providing fairly steady offense. This blowout win allowed him some rest -- he played just 18:15 in the contest, the first time he's been under 20 minutes all year. The blueliner has put up 15 points, 56 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 44 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 27 appearances.