Nurse notched a power-play assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nurse had gone four games without a point, though he had eight blocks and six hits in that span. The defenseman helped out on Warren Foegele's power-play marker in the first period. Nurse is up to 17 points, 91 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 72 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 43 outings overall. His offense isn't at the usual level, but he's still a solid contributor in the non-scoring categories for fantasy.