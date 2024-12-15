Nurse had two assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Nurse has picked up five helpers and a plus-6 rating during the Oilers' current five-game winning streak. The 29-year-old blueliner had a hand in goals by Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner in Saturday's victory. Nurse is up to 15 points, 74 shots on net, 52 blocked shots, 47 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 27 appearances. He is reliable in fantasy for everything but power-play production.