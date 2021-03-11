Nurse registered a goal and an assist with four shots in a 7-1 win over Ottawa on Wednesday. He also had two hits with two blocks and a plus-2 rating.

Nurse opened the scoring with a point shot that eluded Matt Murray just 3:52 into the game, his seventh goal of the season. He later added an assist on Connor McDavid's goal that extended the lead to 4-0. With Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) out for the season, Nurse has stepped forward and emerged as a bona fide top-pairing NHL defenseman. The 25-year-old has 19 points and a plus-13 rating in 28 games, is shooting a career-best 10.1 percent, and is logging better than 25 minutes per game to rank among the NHL's top five.