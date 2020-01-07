Nurse tallied a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Nurse has doubled his goal output to four with a pair over the last two games. The defenseman has 21 points, 104 shots on goal, 92 hits and 77 blocked shots in 45 contests overall. He's got a long-shot chance at 40 points for a second straight season, but solid non-scoring stats can make him of value in many fantasy formats.