Nurse was suspended one game Tuesday for cross-checking the Kings' Quinton Byfield on Monday.
Nurse will get some non-optional rest ahead of the playoffs for his misdeeds the Oilers' penultimate game. Nurse won't play versus the Sharks on Wednesday, but this suspension allows him to return for Game 1 versus the Kings at the start of the playoffs. Jake Walman (undisclosed) or Connor Carrick will fill in on the blue line while Nurse is out.
