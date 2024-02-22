Nurse notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Nurse has three helpers over his last five games after posting just one assist in the prior 10 contests. The 29-year-old defenseman reached the 20-point mark Wednesday, but that's a bit of a disappointment compared to his career-high 43 points from last season. Nurse has added 109 shots on net, 102 hits, 126 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances in a top-four role in 2023-24.