Nurse notched a shorthanded assist and five hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Nurse set up Connor McDavid's shorthanded empty-netter in the third period. This was Nurse's second shorthanded point of the season, and the defenseman has earned four helpers over his last six games. He's up to six goals, 23 assists, 141 shots on net, 101 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 58 appearances.