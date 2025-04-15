Nurse will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.
Nurse was hit with a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct for his cross-check on LA's Quinton Byfield and now should be expected to receive at least a one-game ban. If the 30-year-old Nurse is suspended for more than one game, it will carry into the postseason, as the Oilers have just one regular-season game left. Unless Troy Stecher (undisclosed) or Jake Walman (undisclosed) is available for Wednesday's clash with San Jose, the team will need to bring a player up from the minors or dress just five defensemen.
