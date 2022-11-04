Nurse contributed an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Nurse has picked up four assists in his last six games. The 27-year-old defenseman has notably seen less than 22 minutes in back-to-back games -- he's still playing on the top pairing, so it's nothing to worry about, but he's averaged 23:28 per contest so far, down from 25:03 a year ago. The blueliner has seven points, 21 shots on net, 25 hits, 22 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating. Regardless of his ice time, he's still getting enough production to help in fantasy.