Nurse earned an assist and fired six shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win against the Rangers.

Nurse saved the helper for last, providing the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's game-winning goal 35 seconds into the extra frame. Nurse has produced in a variety of categories this season, with a career-high 35 points, 171 shots, 135 hits and 121 blocked shots. The only knock on his stat line is a minus-8 rating.