Nurse registered an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Nurse had the secondary assist on a Leon Draisaitl empty-net goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Nurse has struggled with just three points through 10 games in April. The defenseman reached the 30-point mark for the third straight season. He's added 131 shots on net, 108 hits, 83 blocks, 46 PIM and a plus-25 rating in 47 outings.