Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Helps out on power play
Nurse registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.
Nurse's helper came on Connor McDavid's first-period tally. The defenseman snapped a six-game point drought with the assist. Nurse has 22 points, 122 shots, 118 hits, 90 blocked shots and 40 PIM through 52 contests.
