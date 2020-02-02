Play

Nurse registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Nurse's helper came on Connor McDavid's first-period tally. The defenseman snapped a six-game point drought with the assist. Nurse has 22 points, 122 shots, 118 hits, 90 blocked shots and 40 PIM through 52 contests.

