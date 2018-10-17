Nurse scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win versus the Jets.

It was Nurse's first goal of the year as he fired a season-high five shots on net. The 23-year-old also paced the team with 27:44 of ice time, including substantial use on the penalty kill. Nurse now has three points through four games with the team's home opener against the Bruins on Thursday.

