Nurse produced an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Nurse reached the 20-assist mark when he helped out on a Jesse Puljujarvi goal in the third period. Over his last seven games, Nurse has five helpers and a plus-3 rating. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to 26 points, 133 shots on net, 102 blocked shots, 90 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 53 outings. He's the Oilers' most well-rounded defenseman, though Tyson Barrie's role on the first power-play unit gives him a bit more appeal than Nurse for fantasy purposes.