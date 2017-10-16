Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Leads team in hits
Nurse led the team with six hits in Saturday's loss to Ottawa.
Nurse has 10 hits on the season and ranks fifth on the team in the category. Though he's only managed to record one point this season, he's averaging more than three shots per game. If he continues to average more than 19 minutes a night, some goals should come, but don't expect his totals to be gaudy.
