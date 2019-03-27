Oilers' Darnell Nurse: Lends helping hand in win
Nurse produced two assists in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Kings.
The score was 5-1 in favor of the Oilers through the first period, with plenty of defensemen like Nurse invited to the party. Edmonton's seventh overall pick from the 2013 draft has a three-game point streak going -- four assists represent his total over the heater.
