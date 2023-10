Nurse scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Nurse got on the scoresheet for the first time in 2023-24 with his tally 1:25 into the game. The 28-year-old blueliner has still maintained a physical presence despite his poor offense to start the year. He's produced 10 hits, six blocked shots, four PIM, 14 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through five outings.