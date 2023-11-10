Nurse scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Nurse tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period. The 28-year-old defenseman has two goals over his last three games. He's up to four points, 31 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 12 outings overall. Nurse can push for a 40-point pace, so there's a bit more offense he's yet to tap into this season.