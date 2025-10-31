Nurse scored two goals on four shots and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Nurse has maintained strong offense recently with three goals and two helpers over his last five games. The 30-year-old defenseman had the Oilers' first and third goals in this contest, but they couldn't keep the lead. Nurse is up to seven points, 29 shots on net, 22 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 12 appearances. He won't keep up this scoring pace for long, but he can push for roughly 40 points while offering high-end category coverage -- aside from power-play production -- in a full season.