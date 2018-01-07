Nurse scored Edmonton's only goal in a 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Sunday.

Midway through the second period Nurse threw a quick backhand shot on net which leaked through Anton Forsberg's pads, recording his first goal since Nov. 22. The Hamilton native seems to have settled in on the first defensive pairing, as he now averages 21:31 of ice time per game, and he's already raked in 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 42 games this season -- already besting last season's 11 point effort.