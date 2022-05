Nurse will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for headbutting Kings' Phillip Danault.

At this point, Nurse should be expected to receive at least a one-game suspension. The blueliner is pointless in his last three contests during which he has managed just three shots on goal while dishing out six hits. With Nurse unlikely to be in the lineup for Game 6 against the Kings on Thursday, Kris Russell figures to suit up for the first time since Game 1 on May 2.