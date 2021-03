Nurse notched an assist and five hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Nurse set up Connor McDavid's first of two tallies in the game. The 26-year-old Nurse has three goals and four helpers in his last seven outings. For the season, he's at 23 points, 81 shots on goal, 75 hits, 56 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-17 rating. His production across everything but power-play scoring makes Nurse a strong option in most fantasy formats.