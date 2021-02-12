Nurse scored a goal, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Nurse had little to do with his goal, as Shea Weber botched a clearing attempt that deflected off a teammate and into the net behind Jake Allen. Nurse was the last Oiler to touch the puck, giving him credit for the goal. He's up to six tallies, 12 points, 38 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 16 appearances. Few defensemen are scoring at Nurse's rate, and he's doing it without the advantage of much power-play time.