Nurse posted an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Nurse has three points over the last two games after going seven contests without getting on the scoresheet. The 30-year-old defenseman had a hand in Corey Perry's third-period tally Saturday. Nurse is up to eight points, 42 shots on net, 56 hits, 42 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 21 playoff outings in a top-four role.