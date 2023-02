Nurse posted an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Nurse has done alright in February with three assists, 13 hits, 18 blocked shots, 16 shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating over his last seven games. The 28-year-old defenseman helped out on a Warren Foegele tally early in the second period. Nurse is up to six goals, 22 helpers, 140 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 96 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 57 appearances.